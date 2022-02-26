OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.16 million, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after buying an additional 160,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

