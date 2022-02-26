Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) & Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Head to Head Survey

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 13.73% 15.93% 1.25% Orrstown Financial Services 26.77% 12.50% 1.13%

7.7% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Orrstown Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.32 $3.67 billion $0.51 9.55 Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.23 $32.88 million $2.96 8.26

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Itaú Unibanco and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.46%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

