Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.85.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,737.78. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,277.78%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

