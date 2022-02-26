Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of OVV traded up C$1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$52.64. 583,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,036. The firm has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.93. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

