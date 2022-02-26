Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-$3.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:OMI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

