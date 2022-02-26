Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ORCC opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 93,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

