Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head to Head Contrast

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$480,000.00 ($0.12) -6.21 MP Materials $134.31 million 62.00 -$21.83 million $0.67 69.93

Pacific Booker Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.84% -7.84% MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Booker Minerals and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 1 8 0 2.89

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $45.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Summary

MP Materials beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals (Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

