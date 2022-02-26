Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report $190.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $194.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 116,136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

