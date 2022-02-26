Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $643.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $615.00 to $643.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

