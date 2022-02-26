Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $106.54, but opened at $85.00. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $105.16, with a volume of 3,383 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Papa John’s International by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

