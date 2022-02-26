Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.14 ($0.10). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

