Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Acas LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $209.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.91.

