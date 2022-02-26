Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,446.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,374.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

