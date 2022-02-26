Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 496 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,963,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,349 shares of company stock worth $9,130,031. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

