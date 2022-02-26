Patron Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $3,793.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

