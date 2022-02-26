PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

