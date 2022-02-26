PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%.
PCTI opened at $4.92 on Friday. PCTEL has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 million, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.44%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About PCTEL (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
