PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Head to Head Comparison

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PDC Energy alerts:

This table compares PDC Energy and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.14 -$724.32 million $0.41 138.80 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.26 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -20.03

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDC Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $67.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 3.33% 25.49% 12.29% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Gulfport Energy (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.