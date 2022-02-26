Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Pegasystems stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.72. 860,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,200. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $115.91. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

