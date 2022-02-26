Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.11.

PEN opened at $222.92 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.66.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

