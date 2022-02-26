Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,153 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

