Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.60

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 119429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

