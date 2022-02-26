Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.60

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 119429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43.
About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)
Read More
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.