Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 150 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,985,000 after purchasing an additional 616,709 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,384 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $60,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after acquiring an additional 266,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

