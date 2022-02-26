Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,334 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 976,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,369,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 85,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

