Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $278,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 212,938 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

