Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $157.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

