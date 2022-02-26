Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

