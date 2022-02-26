Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $338.25

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.25 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.76). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.68), with a volume of 43,383 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £108.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 326.50.
Personal Group Company Profile (LON:PGH)
