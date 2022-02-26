Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $338.25

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.25 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.76). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.68), with a volume of 43,383 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £108.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 326.50.

About Personal Group (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

