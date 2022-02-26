Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT Lowered to $24.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $460.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Personalis by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after buying an additional 857,372 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.