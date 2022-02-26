Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.