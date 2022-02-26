Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$16.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.32.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.82%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

