Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Pharming Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pharming Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Pharming Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.25. 13,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.85.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
