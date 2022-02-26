Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Pharming Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.25. 13,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

