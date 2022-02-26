PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Shares of PFX opened at $41.50 on Thursday. PhenixFIN has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. Equities research analysts expect that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,326,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.