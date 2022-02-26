Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,921 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FIBK opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,266,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

