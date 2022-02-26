Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,748,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of PM stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

