Photronics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Photronics stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,273 shares of company stock worth $2,759,549 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

