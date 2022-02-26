Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Photronics worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Photronics by 76,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.77 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,273 shares of company stock worth $2,759,549 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

