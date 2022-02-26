Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

DOC opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

