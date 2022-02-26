Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issues Earnings Results

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 456,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

