Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PING. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ping Identity by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ping Identity by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 566,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ping Identity by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

