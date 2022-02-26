Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.17 million, a P/E ratio of 265.82 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 979,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

