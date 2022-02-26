Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Mills in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

General Mills stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.