Piper Sandler Cuts Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $7.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $6.55 on Friday. Zynex has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 1,919.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 518,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

