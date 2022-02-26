Piper Sandler Increases Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $42.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $669.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

