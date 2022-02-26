Piper Sandler Weighs in on 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 323,630 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 286.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.