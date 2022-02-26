Piper Sandler Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

Shares of DVN opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.