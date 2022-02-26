Piper Sandler Weighs in on Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 768,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.