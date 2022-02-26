Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 416 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NXRT opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

