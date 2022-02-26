PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27,776.62

Shares of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27,776.62 and traded as low as $25,170.00. PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $25,834.00, with a volume of 77,339 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $27,383.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27,776.62.
